Several videos and pictures from the last night’s held birthday party of Bollywood actor Malaika Arora are currently going viral on social media. The actor rang in her 46th birthday with friends and family at a suburban hotel in Mumbai last evening. Joining her at the do were many prominent names from Bollywood including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Natasha Poonawala, Sanjay Kapoor-Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Malaika-Arbaaz’ son Arhaan Khan.

While there are many videos from inside the party that are being widely circulated on Instagram, one particular video has got everyone’s attention. It shows Malaika letting her hair down and shaking a leg in a solo dance performance on the tunes of ‘Kudi Nachdi’. The clip has Malaika showing some sexy dance moves while enjoying her own birthday party. Check out this clip:

Another clip that’s going viral shows Malaika cutting her birthday cake. In the video, Arhaan is seen accompanying her mom as she cuts her birthday cake. Malaika then feeds the first piece of the cake to her son and also shares a warm hug. Her sister Amrita Arora then feeds her a cake and everything turns merrier. Check out this video:

Malaika’s birthday was attended by her beau Arjun who seemed visibly energetic right from the beginning of the party. Wearing a stylish ‘dust of God’ shirt, the actor danced the night away. A video shows him shaking a leg on the song Proper Patola, followed by Aankh Marey. Check this out:

Malaika’s birthday turned out to be a mini Bollywood award ceremony with the likes of so many big celebrities attending the party. The actor looked stunning in a sexy mini dress that worked wonders on her. Happy birthday, Malaika!