‘Two legends in one frame’ is the first thought fans get on seeing Lilly Singh and Malala Yousafzai as they go all hearts on the sets of former’s chat show on NBC, A Little Late With Lilly Singh. While the YouTube sensation couldn’t stop swooning and taking several leaves of “fearlessness” out of Malala’s book of courage and resistance, the youngest Nobel Prize laureate herself drenched in the “fangirling” moment as she took her “first selfie” with Lilly.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles later, the two icons shared pictures where Lilly went ahead to pen a heart-melting note for her “sister.” Malala shared a selfie with Lilly straight from the sets and captioned it, “I’m on @latewithlilly tonight! Tune in to hear us talk about college life, @malalafund and rap lyrics. Plus I take my #firstinstaselfie with @Lilly and do a practice job interview. (sic).” Folding their hands in the shape of hearts, Lilly shared pictures of both of them and captioned it, “The glow up is real and I’m not talking about just our looks. @malala has done incredible things via @malalafund with focus on investing in local education activists, advocating to keep leaders accountable and amplifying girls’ voices. Not only is she incredibly smart and brave but her fearlessness when speaking truth is something that shakes me to my core. It’s such a pleasure witnessing you change the world and I’m incredibly honoured I got to chat with you on @latewithlilly my sister! Keep breaking down barriers. The sisterhood got your back #GirlLove (sic).”

Amping up her sartorial game right in the middle of the week, Lilly recently broke the Internet not just with the news of wrapping up the first season of ‘A Little Late With Lilly Singh‘ but also for her “bomb af” socks. Already “sentimental” with just seven days to go before the close, Lilly had set fans waiting on the edge with her promise to come up with an emotional post.

Too busy slaying and achieving one impossible after another as the world slept, Lilly not only rose to become the “first openly bisexual woman of colour to sit in the host’s chair” but also set fire to our social media feeds overnight. Unleashing her sexy side like never before, Lilly recently made fans jaws drop in awe as she aced several smoking hot looks from “Waldo” to “Crazy Kiya Re“ for a sexy magazine shoot. In the interview with Vogue, Lilly, while shooting for their next month’s cover, shared her success credit with other women. She said, “I feel super blessed and privileged to be in this position. I’m here because of so many other women who have played a task for me.”

Talking about the Indian-ness that runs in her blood and is often flaunted hilariously in many of her YouTube viral content, Lilly shared, “At age 30, I discovered that I could live my own life but still be an Indian person. But even now when I’m picking dishware for my house, a voice in my head goes, ‘What is mom going to think about these plates?’”

Credited with cracking up fans in a jiffy, she recently ditched her pseudo name, Superwoman. Lilly Singh‘s latest feat as the host of NBC’s talk show has done little to amp her outlook as a mature adult and her social media posts, especially the one where she dressed up her Scarbro dog for Halloween is proof. The star’s A Little Late with Lilly Singh streams on NBC at the 1:30 am spot. It was aired in India on September 21 and will continue to stream on Star World channel in the country.