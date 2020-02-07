Anil Kapur, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu’s much-talked film Malang hits the screens on Friday, February 7, 2020. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the film is based on the story of murder, madness and mysteries combined together in the background of romance, adventure sports, revenge and some gritty characters. All four main characters in the movie are blood-thirsty people who like to kill others. After a few hours of the release today, the notorious site Tamilrockers has leaked the film. The film’s box office collection might get affected after the leakage of the film. However, the film has got positive reviews from the audience and the critics.

Malang is receiving mixed response from the critics and netizens as well as the audience. The movie has many violent scenes and a few netizens praise Aditya Roy Kapur’s chiselled body and how he rips his shirt off to flaunt a sculpted vascular body. The film also shows the romance between Aditya and Disha’s characters give a respite from the overt action drama and violent appeal.

Tamilrockers also have all the domains, by banning them on the internet, they start taking a new domain every time and do piracy asap. However, this should be noted that every Friday Tamilrockers leak the films just a few hours after its release. Earlier, films such as Street Dancer 3D, Panga, Chhapaak, Good Newwz, Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Panipat, Commando 3, Hotel Mumbai, Pagalpanti, Hotel Mumbai, Motichoor Chaknachoor, Marjaavaan, Bala, Terminator: Dark Fate, Bypass Road, Ujda Chaman, Housefull 4, The Sky is Pink, Aruvam, Chhichhore, JudgeMentall Hai Kya, Super 30, Kabir Singh was also leaked by Tamilrockers.

However, the leak might affect the film’s business at the box office. The film has so far received mixed reviews and it will be interesting to see how it will perform with a strong competition with Shikara based on the Exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir, which also leaked by Tamilrockers.