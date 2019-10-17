Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier has treated her fans with her super hot pictures today. She has spent her day wiping-off her mid-week blues by taking a dip in the pool and being a water baby. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her couple of pictures while enjoying her day out at a pool and looks smoking hot in a yellow swimsuit. In the photo, she can be seen posing in the pool and it will urge you to hit a poolside this weekend.

With absolutely no makeup, and hair kept loose, she looks hot, as always. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Water baby. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram Water baby🧜🏻‍♀️ A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier) on Oct 16, 2019 at 11:36pm PDT

View this post on Instagram 🐠 A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier) on Oct 16, 2019 at 11:36pm PDT



Earlier, she has uploaded her array of photos donning a pastel pink maxi gown teamed up with royal blue cape jacket with intricate golden embroidery. With dramatic sleeves and hair styled in a bun giving her the look of the royal princess, she looks ethereal. With shimmery makeup and pink lips, she is making heads turn and is giving out some major fashion goals. In the caption, she also calls out herself ‘Princess Consuela Banana Hammock’and all the F.R.I.E.N.D.S fan can relate to it. For those who don’t know, the iconic character of Phoebe changes her name to Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Princess Consuela Banana Hammock Outfit: @mloft_by_joeljacobmathew Styling: @joe_elize_joy MUAH: @tonythemakeupartist Pc: @jiksonphotography. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Priya Prakash Varrier has two Bollywood projects, Sridevi Bungalow, and Love Hackers. She will also be seen in Sandalwood with upcoming movie Vishnupriya. She is pairing up with Shreyas Manju, son of leading producer K Manju. In a recent event, she has expressed happiness to be working in with a good team in Sandalwood helmed by Malayalam director VK Prakash. “I am very happy to be part of such an amazing team,” the actor said while thanking them for having faith in her.