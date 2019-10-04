Remember the ‘girl who winked’ her way to fame – Priya Prakash Varrier? The Malayalam actor became an overnight Internet sensation after a small video clip of hers from the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from her debut film Oru Adaar Love, made it to the social media just in time for Valentine’s Day, earlier this year, and went viral in no time. The netizens soon termed her as the ‘National crush’. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share a hot and sexy picture in a pink saree. With hair styled in soft curls, she opted for a subtle makeup with absolutely no accessories.

In the pic, Priya Prakash Varrier can be seen posing for a fake candid and its all her shyness which has become the highlight of the photo. Her blouse design is so stylish that it can opt for upcoming festivals.

The post has gone viral and has fetched over four lakh likes within a couple of hours.

View this post on Instagram 🌸 A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier) on Oct 4, 2019 at 12:56am PDT

Recently, Priya had announced that she will be turning singer for a song in a movie. She gave her voice for a song titled ‘Nee mazhavillu polen’. The song is already being loved by her fans. Today she has recorded her song on Kabir Singh’s Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage.