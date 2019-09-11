The whole South India is busy celebrating Onam as the festival of harvest has arrived. How can we miss our favourite and Internet’s overnight sensation Priya Prakash Varrier? She even took to her social media account to share the look of her from Onam celebrations. The Malayalam actor never misses a chance to upload her pictures and this time she was before time to wish her fans and later added a few more pictures on the day of Onam i.e. September 11.

Priya Prakash Varrier wished her fans Happy Onam and even wore her beautiful yellow-golden ethnic suit for the occasion. She has specifically mentioned the outfit has been designed by Maria Tiya Maria, styling by @joe_elize_joy, makeup and hair by @tonythemakeupartist and jewellery by @sataara19.

Priya wore minimal makeup for the day with hair half tied. She completed her look with statement earrings. She can be seen playing with her dupatta and getting clicked while giving shy expressions. After sharing the pics on her feed, netizens went gaga over her look as her comment section is full of hearts emojis.

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram Happy onam!!🌼 A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier) on Sep 10, 2019 at 10:31pm PDT

Onam comes during the Malayali month of Chingam (Aug – Sep) which also marks the homecoming of King Mahabali. According to the popular belief of the masses, apparently, King Mahabali’s spirit is said to visit Kerala at the time of the year. Remembering fans, many actors and the sports fraternity took to social media to wish their fans.