Malayalam bombshell Priya Prakash Varrier rose to fame overnight with her viral wink and infectious smile in her debut film, Oru Adaar Love. However, the film didn’t really do well at the box office. She keeps on treating her fans with hot and sexy pictures and has won the heart of millions with her photoshoots. The young south beauty has some plum deals in her kitty. Recently, Priya Prakash Varrier was seen in an adorable picture making funny faces in two ponytails. The young actor can be seen donning a multi-colour shirt and in all smiles.

The photoshoot of Priya Prakash Varrier has an orange background which completes the picture. In an hour of upload, the picture receives over 70,000 likes.

Take a look at the photo of Priya Prakash Varrier:

View this post on Instagram ഹാപ്പി🤩 A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier) on Jul 10, 2019 at 3:35am PDT

Priya has turned into a beautiful singer. She has lent her voice to a song for the upcoming film “Finals”. The romantic duet song, Nee Mazhavillu Pole has vocals by Naresh Iyer and Priya Prakash Varrier. The makers of the Mollywood movie unveiled a video of Priya Prakash Varrier singing the song in a studio.

Today, Priya Prakash Varrier took to Instagram to share her soulful voice. She sang Tujhe Kaise, Pata Na Chala.