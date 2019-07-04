Whenever you are in doubt about adorning ethnic wear, look at latest pics of Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier. She looks breathtakingly beautiful in an ethnic red and white floor-length suit which is intricately embellished. With her stunning choices of outfits, she never fails to impress her fans & fashionistas. The internet’s wink girl has now taken to Instagram to share her new set of pictures from her latest photoshoot. Priya Prakash Varrier looks hot in a white suit and red dupatta and what we can’t miss her adorable face. From her million dollar smile to her pretty dimples, Priya is gorgeous.

Priya Prakash Varrier completes her look with hair half tied with minimal makeup.

Check her latest picture:

View this post on Instagram ❤️ Outfit: @tritiyadesigns Styling: @krishnashanthim A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on Jul 4, 2019 at 4:04am PDT

A few days ago, Priya shared a series of pictures of her where she is unrecognisable. The bold look and fringe hair makes her hot and sexy in coral colour frill gown:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on Jul 2, 2019 at 3:14am PDT

View this post on Instagram 💃🏻 A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on Jun 29, 2019 at 7:51pm PDT

Priya became an overnight sensation with her wink expressions from the song ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’from her maiden film Oru Adaar Love. Directed by Omar Lulu, Oru Adaar Love was produced by Ousepachan Vaalakuzhy under the banner Ousepachan Movie House. She was seen opposite Roshan Abdul Rahoof.

On the work front, she will be making her Bollywood debut with Sridevi Bungalow. She is also in talks to sign a Kannada film. It will be directed by debutant Raghu Kovi.