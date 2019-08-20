Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier, who became an overnight sensation, has recently uploaded her couple of pictures on Instagram. Whenever she uploads her photos, it surely goes viral on social media, thanks to her huge fan following. Earlier today, she posted her photos in checkered black and white dress teamed up with matching earrings, subtle makeup, a dash of pink lipstick and kept her tresses pin-straight leaving them open to fall back. With orange wall at the background, she looks gorgeous, as always.

In another post, she has shared her monochrome picture with a beam of light falling on her face. Sharing the post, she wrote, “What if I fall? Oh darling, But what if you fly?~Unknown. (sic)”

The pictures have clocked over four lakh likes and are going viral on the internet.

Earlier, the wink girl has shared her photo with Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda. Priya Prakash Varrier wrote in the caption in Telugu: “Nuvvante naaku chala ishtam” which in English means, “I like you a lot”. The picture has been liked by 524,510 users so far and the number is sure to increase. Priya looks hot in a shimmery dress whereas Vijay dons a black and white striped shirt.

A few days ago, she has shared her series of pictures from her vacay in Hyderabad. Undoubtedly, she looked stunning in a pink tank top teamed up with denim shorts and a black floral top.

On the work front, Priya Prakash Varrier has two Bollywood projects, Sridevi Bungalow, and Love Hackers. Apart from these movies, she also has Telugu film in her kitty, She will share screen space with Nithiin.