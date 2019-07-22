Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier, who is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Sridevi Bungalow, has recently shared her stunning picture on Instagram. Clad in a yellow top and white pants, she looks drop-dead gorgeous in her latest picture. With subtle makeup, a dash of glossy lipstick and hair styled in soft curls, she is making her fans go crazy.

Her post has received over three lakh likes in less than 24-hours and still counting. Her followers have loved the picture and bombarded it with appreciation comments.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “For @vanithaofficial: @styledbysmiji 📸: @syam__babu 💄: @jeenastudio. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Recently, Priya spoke about the controversy around her upcoming film Sridevi Bungalow and said, “It is more of the director’s and the producer’s concern. I am just portraying the character they have given me. It was not our agenda intentionally to hurt anyone.”

She added, “I don’t think I should let any negativity affect us. I am just starting and I am also a very big fan of Sridevi. There was no intentional agenda of hurting anybody’s personal feelings. Controversies keep happening.”

According to the reports, Priya’s character is inspired by one of the most unfortunate incidents happened to the Hindi film industry- Sridevi’s death. However, Priya denied all assumptions and said, “I don’t think it (Sridevi Bungalow) is inspired by anyone. It is a fictitious story. I liked the story during the narration itself.”

The lovely Priya Prakash Varrier became the talk of the town and the ‘national crush’ thanks to the Manikya Malaraya Poovi video from her maiden Mollywood film Oru Adaar Love that went viral. In the romantic video, she was seen winking at her on-screen lover and redefining the meaning of cuteness. As expected, the wink and cute expressions made the teenager an overnight sensation.