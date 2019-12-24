Malayalam actor and wink queen Priya Prakash Varrier is full of Christmas spirit as she celebrates the festival with her friends and family. Raking to Instagram, she can be seen posing with the decorated Christmas tree and looks vibrant and excited for the occasion. Clad in a beige-coloured sweater and ripped denim, she has teamed up her look with a red shimmery bow hairband, silver shoes, a dash of red lipstick and minimal makeup.

The pictures will definitely bring a smile on your face. Sharing the photos, she wished her fans ‘Merry Christmas’.

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier) on Dec 24, 2019 at 7:26am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier) on Dec 24, 2019 at 7:25am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier) on Dec 24, 2019 at 7:23am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier) on Dec 24, 2019 at 7:23am PST

View this post on Instagram Merry Christmas! A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier) on Dec 24, 2019 at 7:22am PST



Earlier, she has shared her selfies donning an orange top teamed up with retro sunglasses, subtle makeup and her short haircut look will make you gush over her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier) on Dec 24, 2019 at 1:12am PST



Recently, she has uploaded her mirror-selfies and soon it took the internet by storm.

View this post on Instagram Mood. A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier) on Dec 15, 2019 at 10:14pm PST



Meanwhile, on the work front, Priya Prakash Varrier has two Bollywood projects, Sridevi Bungalow, and Love Hackers. She will also be seen in Sandalwood with the upcoming movie Vishnupriya. She is pairing up with Shreyas Manju, son of leading producer K Manju. In a recent event, she has expressed happiness to be working in with a good team in Sandalwood helmed by Malayalam director VK Prakash. “I am very happy to be part of such an amazing team,” the actor said while thanking them for having faith in her.

For the uninitiated, the day is observed the birth of Jesus Christ and kickstarts Christian liturgical year and initiates the 12 days of Christmastide.