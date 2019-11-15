Malayalam actor and Internet’s wink queen Priya Prakash Varrier has gained immense popularity with Oru Adaar Love’s song ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’. She is also known for her sartorial choices and keeps sharing pictures from her photoshoots. Taking to Instagram, she has shared some pictures from her latest photoshoot and she looks nothing less than a princess.

In the photos, she can be seen donning one-shoulder sheer green kurti teamed up with black palazzo. With perfect makeup, highlighted cheeks, and a stone-studded choker, she looks hot with green eye-shadow and hair styled in a ponytail with a quirky crown on her head.

Needless to say, she looks gorgeous as she strikes a pose with a swag. For the photoshoot, she has opted for Sourabh Kant Shrivastava couture and has been styled by Jobina Vincent. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Outfit: @sourabhkantshrivastava Styling: @joe_elize_joy HMU: @vijilmakeupartist Pc: @jiksonphotography Jewellery: @bejeweled2019. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram 🌻 A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier) on Nov 14, 2019 at 10:52pm PST



Earlier, she has shared her photos from an outing. In the photos, she can be seen donning a shimmery top teamed up with blue mini skirt. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Picture1:Lit! Picture2: Seeking some attention! Picture3: Dead and demotivated. Picture4:K bye. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Priya Prakash Varrier has two Bollywood projects, Sridevi Bungalow, and Love Hackers. She will also be seen in Sandalwood with upcoming movie Vishnupriya. She is pairing up with Shreyas Manju, son of leading producer K Manju. In a recent event, she has expressed happiness to be working in with a good team in Sandalwood helmed by Malayalam director VK Prakash. “I am very happy to be part of such an amazing team,” the actor said while thanking them for having faith in her.