Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier, rose to fame with her maiden film Oru Adaar Love and soon was titled the ‘wink girl’ of the internet. Now, whenever she posts her pictures on social media, it instantly goes viral, thanks to her popularity. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her series of pictures in a purple top, nerdy specs and subtle makeup.

In the photo, she can be seen excited with all the sparkles in her hand. In another photo, she smiles as the sparkles fall all over her face. Needless to say, she looks stunning in the photos and we are impressed.

Sharing the pictures, she captioned it, “Cause, why not?! Outfit: @veromodaindia Styling: @joe_elize_joy Pc: @jiksonphotography MUAH: @tonythemakeupartist. (sic)”

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram 🧿 A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier) on Sep 24, 2019 at 7:55am PDT



Earlier, she has uploaded her pictures in a beautiful yellow-golden ethnic suit. Priya wore minimal makeup for the day with hair half tied. She completed her look with statement earrings. She can be seen playing with her dupatta and getting clicked while giving shy expressions. She has specifically mentioned the outfit has been designed by Maria Tiya Maria, styling by @joe_elize_joy, makeup and hair by @tonythemakeupartist and jewellery by @sataara19.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Priya Prakash Varrier has two Bollywood projects, Sridevi Bungalow, and Love Hackers. She will also be seen in Sandalwood with upcoming movie Vishnupriya. She is pairing up with Shreyas Manju, son of leading producer K Manju. In a recent event, she has expressed happiness to be working in with a good team in Sandalwood helmed by Malayalam director VK Prakash. “I am very happy to be part of such an amazing team,” the actor said while thanking them for having faith in her.