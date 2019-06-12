Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier is known for sharing her style statement through her photoshoots on social media. She never misses impressing fashion police with her sartorial choices and fashion statement. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her pictures in pink-coloured pantsuit teamed up with a white tank top. She completed her look with same coloured nail paint, marron lip shade, minimal makeup and hair tied up in a neat ponytail. The picture will give you the cue for perfect office wear.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “The lord loveth a cheerful giver Outfit: @pupaclothing Styling: @joe_elize_joy MUH: @unnips & @amal_ajithkumar Pc: @jiksonphotography Studio: @thestudioloc Jewellery: @globusfashion.” (sic)

Check out the pictures here:

A few days back, she uploaded her pictures in a heavy embellishment red ethnic wear with minute mirror work on it. She completed her look with a golden neckpiece and subtle makeup. She has kept her hair straight and tucked it back of her ears. Her picture will give you a cue for the summer wedding. She captioned it, “She is, Fire and ice; Fear the cold, Crave the burn. Outfit: @maria.tiya.maria Styling: @joe_elize_joy MUH: @unnips & @amal_ajithkumar Pc: @jiksonphotography Studio: @thestudioloc.” (sic)

On the work front, she will be making her Bollywood debut with Sridevi Bungalow. She is also in talks to sign a Kannada film. It will be directed by debutant Raghu Kovi. Priya is expected to take an official call soon. According to a report by Cinema Express, the director recently met Priya at her house in Thrissur to narrate the story to her, and she is said to have shown interest in the project.