Malayalam beauty Priya Prakash Varrier, who rose to fame with her maiden film Oru Adaar Love’s song ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’ is known for her hot photoshoots. In the latest pictures shared on Instagram, she can be seen donning a pastel pink maxi gown teamed up with royal blue koti jacket with intricate golden embroidery. With dramatic sleeves and hair styled in a bun giving her the look of the royal princess, she looks ethereal. With shimmery makeup and pink lips, she is making heads turn and is giving out some major fashion goals.

In the caption, she also calls out herself ‘Princess Consuela Banana Hammock’and all the F.R.I.E.N.D.S fan can relate to it. For those who don’t know, the iconic character of Phoebe changes her name to Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Princess Consuela Banana Hammock Outfit: @mloft_by_joeljacobmathew Styling: @joe_elize_joy MUAH: @tonythemakeupartist Pc: @jiksonphotography. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

Earlier, she has shared her photos in an off-shoulder black dress teamed up with a pair of long earrings, shimmery makeup, red lipstick and smokey eyes. Flaunting her tattoo, she looks ultra sexy in the photos. For the photoshoot, she has pinned up her front hair leaving the tresses to fall back. In the photos, she slays like a diva and there is no denying to that.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priya Prakash Varrier has two Bollywood projects, Sridevi Bungalow, and Love Hackers. She will also be seen in Sandalwood with upcoming movie Vishnupriya. She is pairing up with Shreyas Manju, son of leading producer K Manju. In a recent event, she has expressed happiness to be working in with a good team in Sandalwood helmed by Malayalam director VK Prakash. “I am very happy to be part of such an amazing team,” the actor said while thanking them for having faith in her.