Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier who rose to fame after a clip from her Malayalam film, Oru Adaar Love went viral. Priya’s popular wink act made her the national crush in no time. Netizens hunted her down and made her the overnight sensation. From her fashion choices to her hot pictures, Priya has the world’s attention. Recently, the 19-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a beautiful black and white picture where she is seen sitting in the car with a wide smile on. The photographer captures her candid face where she looks out of the car and enjoys the rain.

Anything she posts on her social media handles, fans take notice and shower her with love. The latest pic, which is bound to turn a few heads, is captioned as “Madhu pole peytha mazhaye🌧”.

Madhu Pole Peytha Mazhaye is a song from ‘Dear Comrade’ sung by Sid Sriram, Aishwarya Ravichandran and composed by Justin Prabhakaran, featuring Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika.

Take a look at Priya Prakash Varrier’s pretty picture:

View this post on Instagram Madhu pole peytha mazhaye🌧 A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier) on Sep 5, 2019 at 1:25am PDT

Priya Prakash Varrier said that she does not like people to remember her only for winks and wants to impress the people with her performance. She assures, “I think my eyes are very important to express feelings. Other than just winking, I will definitely see whether I can do something different in this film. I will try to prove myself better by performing this time”.

On the work front, Priya is making her debut in Sandalwood with upcoming movie Vishnupriya. She is pairing up with Shreyas Manju, son of leading producer K Manju. In a recent event, she has expressed happiness to be working in with a good team in Sandalwood helmed by Malayalam director VK Prakash. “I am very happy to be part of such an amazing team,” the actress said while thanking them for having faith in her.