Internet’s wink girl and Malayalam beauty Priya Prakash Varrier is slaying in black in her latest Instagram pictures. She has been an avid social media user and keeps updating her fans with her hot photoshoots. Earlier today, she has once again set the internet on fire with her hot black dress look. In the photos, she can be seen wearing an off-shoulder black dress teamed up with a pair of long earrings, shimmery makeup, red lipstick and smokey eyes. Flaunting her tattoo, she looks ultra sexy in the photos.

For the photoshoot, she has pinned up her front hair leaving the tresses to fall back. In the photos, she slays like a diva and there is no denying to that.

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram 50% idc. A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier) on Oct 9, 2019 at 2:07am PDT

View this post on Instagram 50% idk. A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier) on Oct 9, 2019 at 2:06am PDT



Earlier, she has uploaded her gorgeous pictures in a pink lehenga teamed up with subtle makeup with absolutely no accessories. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Dhagala lagali kala Paani themb themb gala Outfit: @maria.tiya.maria Styling: @joe_elize_joy MUAH: @tonythemakeupartist Pc: @jiksonphotography. (sic)”



For the uninitiated, Priya rose to fame and became a ‘national crush’ from the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from her debut film Oru Adaar Love.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priya Prakash Varrier has two Bollywood projects, Sridevi Bungalow, and Love Hackers. She will also be seen in Sandalwood with upcoming movie Vishnupriya. She is pairing up with Shreyas Manju, son of leading producer K Manju. In a recent event, she has expressed happiness to be working in with a good team in Sandalwood helmed by Malayalam director VK Prakash. “I am very happy to be part of such an amazing team,” the actor said while thanking them for having faith in her.