Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat, who is currently being featured on ALTBalaji web series Booo.. Sabki Phategi recently took to Instagram to share her hot bikini look. In the picture, she can be seen beating the heat by t5aking a dip in the pool in a sexy grey bikini. With hair tied up in a bun and donning sunglasses, she looks hot as she strikes a sexy pose.

She captioned the post as, “Weekending #saturdayvibes #weekendmood. (sic)”

Check out the sexy picture here:

View this post on Instagram Weekending 💦💧#saturdayvibes #weekendmood A post shared by Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) on Jul 5, 2019 at 8:15pm PDT



Earlier, Mallika opened up about the image of women in the entertainment industry is changing. Sharing her opinion on it, Mallika told IANS here: “It is such a progressive step towards a positive directionï¿½now I feel that the film industry is much inclusive for women rather than the earlier days when I started out. These days filmmakers are thinking of writing multi-dimensional roles for women in cinema. “When I came into the film industry, filmmakers did not know what to do with me, what kind of role I should be offered because I am a strong, opinionated actress with no inhibitions of kissing on screen’. I am always comfortable in my skin,” she added.

She has appeared in Bollywood and international films like The Myth, Welcome, Maan Gaye Mughal-e-Azam, Ugly Aur Pagli and Hisss.

View this post on Instagram 🖤📸 A post shared by Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) on Jun 14, 2019 at 12:49am PDT



Mallika often attends the Cannes Film Festival for her work as a women’s rights activist. “I would like to believe that I am a women’s (rights) activist because when I see the smile on the face of those girls who are saved from child prostitution or get education and degree, get a dignified lifestyle – at least that’s what the NGO I represent, is attempting to do, I feel satisfied. It shows what a young girl can do if given the right opportunity,” said Mallika.