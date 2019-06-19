Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier gained millions of fans overnight with one viral clip from the film Oru Adaar Love. However, the film didn’t really do well at the box office. She keeps on treating her fans with hot and sexy pictures and has won the heart of millions with her photoshoots. The young south beauty has some plum deals in her kitty.

Priya Prakash Varrier in her recent post shared a photo shoot click and we must say that she looks drop dead gorgeous in an orange dungaree. The young actor can be seen in a white t-shirt with dungaree, matching the background. She kept her hair open and shows her beauty in minimal makeup. She wrote in the caption: “You’ll always attract what you believe you’re worth!🧡”.

Take a look at Priya Prakash Varrier’s pictures:

Priya Prakash has a strong Insta family of over 7 million followers, who eagerly wait for her fresh posts. She shot to fame after her wink from the song ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’ got viral. Her ‘winking’ act won many hearts. It was from her maiden Malayalam movie ‘Oru Adaar Love’ starring Roshan Abdul Rahoof. The romantic drama is directed by Omar Lulu. Apart from Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef are in the lead roles.