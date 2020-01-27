California: The entire world is in a state of shock and despair after Kobe Bryant, the former Los Angeles Lakers basketball player, died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.

The retired Los Angeles Lakers star was traveling in his private helicopter over Calabasas when a fire broke out, sending the chopper spiraling from the sky, according to TMZ Sports. Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria Onore, was also killed in the crash.

As per reports, 41-year-old Bryant was on his way to his Mamba Sports Academy to coach his daughter when they died in the crash. The Academy was hosting a tournament for young players on Sunday, and all games were cancelled when news of his death emerged.

Bryant, born in Philadelphia, spent his 20-year professional basketball career playing for the LA Lakers. He won five NBA championships and two Olympic gold medals for basketball, retiring from the sport in 2016.

Many public figures including US President Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama, remembered Bryant on social media after hearing the news.

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant, despite being one of the truly great basketball players of all time, was just getting started in life. He loved his family so much, and had such strong passion for the future. The loss of his beautiful daughter, Gianna, makes this moment even more devastating…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

News of his death left fellow sports players and fans heartbroken who poured their grief on Twitter. Moments of silence were also observed at basketball games across the US.

It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. The aircraft went down in a remote field off Las Virgenes around 10:00 this morning. Nobody on the ground was hurt. The FAA and NTSB are investigating. — City of Calabasas (@CityofCalabasas) January 26, 2020

The mamba academy getting news of Kobe. This is soul crushing. Love your loved ones.pic.twitter.com/FBQ3ar7HU2 — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) January 26, 2020

NBA players and coaches remembering their favorite Kobe moments is the best thing you will see all day RIP to the Greatest Laker of all time 🐐💯 pic.twitter.com/we3tk5nl4M — Mamba Insider (@Mamba_Insider) January 27, 2020

Prayers go out to the Bryant family and all those affected by today’s tragedy. One of the greatest competitors ever. Kobe is leaving quite the legacy both on and off the court #8 #24 — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) January 27, 2020

On Monday morning, the news of his sudden death dominated all Twitter trends, with people giving their heartfelt tribute to the basketball star with the hashtags #RIPMamba, #Kobe and #MambaForever.

Just landed in Miami… heart’s heavy after the passing of a true legend. Truly cannot believe it. Thank you for everything!! True inspiration! #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/fPObvGClzQ — Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) January 27, 2020

Fans gather around to pay respect to Kobe Bryant at the Staples Center in LA 🕊 #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/g4xZZKDYbs — Paul Smith 𓅓 (@NoGamePaul) January 27, 2020

Just absolutely unreal. The bond these two had was absolutely beautiful & unbreakable. Always reminded me of my Dad & I.. My heart goes out to Vanessa, his daughters & the rest of the Bryant family 💔 #WithYou #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/QeIC0Vc1yA — Amber Kathleen (@AmbeyyZ) January 26, 2020

Unmatched, and incomparable. There will be never be another. Your legacy will live on forever. Rip Kobe & Gigi. 💔 #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/mNmCRnVQwg — liz (@lifeaslizm) January 26, 2020

Looking at these photos just breaks my heart. RIP Gigi and Kobe. Can’t imagine the pain Vanessa and the whole family are feeling. Two beautiful souls together in heaven🕊 #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/jKmjKOj4pi — ashley m. 🦋 (@ashleyaly14) January 26, 2020

He meant and gave so much to the people in this world, and it’s a shame we’ll never be able to repay him 🙏🏽

R.I.P Kobe Bryant #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/hpB0BkCX8r — Through The Wire (@TTWirePodcast) January 26, 2020

Tragic. Devastating. Kobe Bryant was more than just an athlete. He was legendary not just for his skills, but for how he approached the game and inspired millions because of his passion and dedication to his craft. We lost a real one today, but his legacy lives on. #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/Tzao9TlQds — A G E N T ✨ (@AteneoAgent) January 26, 2020

Authorities have revealed that a total of nine people are believed to have died in the crash. There were no survivors, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.