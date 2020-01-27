California: The entire world is in a state of shock and despair after Kobe Bryant, the former Los Angeles Lakers basketball player, died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.
The retired Los Angeles Lakers star was traveling in his private helicopter over Calabasas when a fire broke out, sending the chopper spiraling from the sky, according to TMZ Sports. Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria Onore, was also killed in the crash.
As per reports, 41-year-old Bryant was on his way to his Mamba Sports Academy to coach his daughter when they died in the crash. The Academy was hosting a tournament for young players on Sunday, and all games were cancelled when news of his death emerged.
Bryant, born in Philadelphia, spent his 20-year professional basketball career playing for the LA Lakers. He won five NBA championships and two Olympic gold medals for basketball, retiring from the sport in 2016.
Many public figures including US President Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama, remembered Bryant on social media after hearing the news.
News of his death left fellow sports players and fans heartbroken who poured their grief on Twitter. Moments of silence were also observed at basketball games across the US.
On Monday morning, the news of his sudden death dominated all Twitter trends, with people giving their heartfelt tribute to the basketball star with the hashtags #RIPMamba, #Kobe and #MambaForever.
Authorities have revealed that a total of nine people are believed to have died in the crash. There were no survivors, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.