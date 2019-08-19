Among many terrible things that a woman on social media deals with, creep guys’ messages in her inbox is the one. While some prefer to ignore such perverts, some take efforts in teaching them a good lesson. Like this woman who goes by the name of Lash_13 on Twitter and was asked to send nudes by a creep. The guy even offered €30 (Rs 2300) to the woman for sending him the pictures. The woman didn’t refuse to send him the photos but what she did later will crack you up and also make you feel like patting her back.

She posted the screenshot of her conversation with the man in a tweet and that’s when the netizens realised how such creeps should be dealt with in the best possible way. Here’s the screenshot of her conversation:

She asked the man to transfer her the money before she sends the nudes. When the guy did, she bought herself food from the same amount, clicked its picture and sent it to him. Well, now that’s the right kind of savage! Check this out:

Weirdos continued: Somebody messaged me asking if I wanted money but I needed to send him ‘pics’ in return (nudes obviously) he sent me £30 on PayPal and I sent him a video of me driving and MC’ing an Oakzy B song then bought a big scran with the £30 ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/2LntXqXOh1 — 13 (@lash__13) August 14, 2019

This is how netizens praised her for a great sense of humour and presence of mind while dealing with such douchebags online:

These desperate clowns deserve this treatment imagine working all week then offering your wages to strangers on the internet. — sᴄᴏᴛᴛ ᴇʟᴅᴇʀ (@scottelderr) August 15, 2019

What is wrong with men today honestly — (@GlasgowQueen) August 14, 2019

I want to see the video of you mcing — Ⓝⓔⓢⓢ (@MisterNess84) August 14, 2019

Ill give you money but patch the pics and just tell me where you got that scran? — Barlow (@BeeeThunder) August 15, 2019

Legend, fair play — XOF (@goddamnpal) August 14, 2019

As women, it’s important to learn to choose our fights well. So, while it’s always peaceful to ignore and carry on, it becomes crucial to retort with aptness and quirk sometimes. We all are in this together!