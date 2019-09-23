When you change your city for a job, travelling becomes one of the challenging things. Same happened with a man from Bengaluru who recently shifted to Pune to take up the job. The techie had to give whopping Rs 4,300 for an 18 km auto-rickshaw ride from Katraj to Yerwada. Yes! You read that right. It was an auto ride which has a minimum fare for the first 1.9 km is Rs 25 and for every additional km, it’s Rs 13.

According to TOI reports, the techie had arrived in Pune by an overnight bus at around 5 am on Wednesday. He then tried to book a cab from Katraj to his destination but couldn’t. In the process, he saw an auto rickshaw which agreed to take him to his drop location.

In the FIR, the man mentioned that there was one more person along with the driver in the auto who seemed passed out. “One man drove the auto-rickshaw, while another on the passenger seat, who was actually the driver, appeared to be drunk,” the techie told TOI. “The driver said he asked his friend to drive to avoid police action,” he said.

The techie had to rush to the given apartment near Yerwada Police Station so therefore in hurry he didn’t notice the meter. Upon reaching his destination, the driver told him that he will be charged Rs 600 to enter the city and Rs 600 to leave the city and the rest will be the actual fare.

After protesting and arguing the man paid the amount and then filed a complaint at the nearby police station.