Nagpur: Celebrations at a wedding ceremony in Nagpur took a tragic turn after a man was murdered and four others were injured after an argument turned violent.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Nikhil Haridas Lokhande, while the injured were named as Sonu Shahu, Monu Kamble, Vickey Dongre and Akash Lokhande.

The incident happened on late Monday night in the Kalamna area of Pune when an altercation broke out between two groups over playing of a song by DJ during the wedding at 9 pm. Both the parties resorted to abuses, following which threats were issued by one group against the other.

Post the fight, member of the other group, Shubham Soni left the dance floor and returned to the venue after an hour with his accomplices. When he spotted Nikhil Lokhande and his friends on the dance floor, Shubham stabbed him in the stomach following which he collapsed on the ground in a pool of blood.

His friends Shahu, Kamble, Dongre and Akash Lokhande also received stab wounds and all the five were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared Nikhil Lokhande brought dead.

All of them were invited to the wedding by the bride’s family.

Following the murder, the accused, Shubham Soni, Manoj Soni and Rahul Babusingh Bhati were arrested for murder and attempt to murder charges, on Tuesday night. As per the police, one of them even has three criminal cases registered against him in the city.

The police said the accused would be produced in a local court on Wednesday for remand.