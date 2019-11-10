Jealousy can lead to depression, conflicts, and many murders. A shocking incident happened in the United States where an Indian man identified as Dineshwar Budhidat, 33, of Ozone Park, hanged himself from a tree after stabbing his wife Donne Dojoy, 27 – all because she had a big crush on Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan.

Donne Dojoy was enthralled by the soulful performances and dancing of Hrithik Roshan that had to pay with her life when she was stabbed to death by her jealous husband. The New York Post quoted Mala Ramdhani, a karaoke singer at Gemini’s Ultra Lounge in Ozone Park, where Dojoy used to work, “She told me when she was at home watching a movie or listening to a song (with Roshan in it) he would ask her to take it off because he would get so jealous”.

Dineshwar was known to be abusive and controlling, so much so that his wife had a restraining order against him when the murder occurred. The man texted his wife’s sister, saying he had killed her and instructing that the key to the apartment could be found under a flowerpot, the report quoted police sources said. He then left behind his wife’s body and hanged himself from a tree in a field near his house.

“I think he loved her but at the same time, he was obsessed with her, because of the type of job she did, and she had a good (sexy) body,” the paper quoted Rodney, a friend as saying of Dojoy. “She looked good, she always made her money, so he was probably jealous of her.”

Dojoy would tell her friends that he was controlling, even violent. She talked about Budhidat “abusing her, controlling her, beating her, scaring her, threatening to kill her,” Rodney added. “She never took it seriously because she loved him.”

He was arrested on August 21 for the incident and Dojoy had a protection order against Budhidat since then. He was due to be sentenced in January.