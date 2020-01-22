Mumbai: A 31-year-old man allegedly posing as an IPS officer was arrested by Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Monday for attempting to extort Rs 70 lakh from a South Mumbai jeweller.

The man, identified as Santosh Misal alias Sandeep Kumar Meena, was arrested from Nariman Point on Monday evening, and police recovered two fake identity cards from him.

Reportedly, the case dates back to 2016, when the jeweller Harisingh Rao had tried to help the nephews of his Hyderabad client Mohanlal Gupta, after they were arrested for violations related to demonetisation. Rao then got a call an unidentified person who claimed he can help in release of Gupta’s nephews on bail and demanded five kg of gold to facilitate the task.

After a few months later, Gupta told Rao that his nephews are still in jail. Cut to November 2019, when Rao received a call from Misal, who claimed he was an IPS officer and told him to ask the man, who had taken five kg of gold, to return it to Gupta.

When Rao told him he was unaware about the gold transaction, Misal threatened action against him from the intelligence department and asked him to pay up Rs 1.5 crore. However, after negotiations, Rao agreed to pay the accused Rs 70 lakh and simultaneously filed a complaint against him with the Crime Branch, he said.

The complainant approached the police and set up a meeting with Meena at Nariman Point, after which the Crime Branch nabbed him on Monday afternoon.