A father was using a drone to capture his children at the beach when he filmed a shark swimming near his kids. Daniel Watson and his family were at the New Symrna Beach in Florida when the incident took place. As per the CBS News report, Watson, the professional photographer decided to click some overhead pictures with his drone when he spotted a shadowy figure near his children. Soon after that, he alerted his wife who yelled at the children to get out of the water.

Watson also took to Instagram to share the pictures from the incident. The first photo shows shark swimming towards the children and the second photo shows kids running towards the beach and shark swimming away. He captioned the pictures, “Definitely too close of an encounter for my liking! (sic)”

Check out the picture here:



His wife Sally spoke to Fox News and said, “I was at the edge of the water and the kids were standing in the water, and I was screaming, ‘Get out, get out, get out!’ I didn’t know why, and so he immediately brings the drone to me, and shows me the frame in the drone. You see that shark swimming right at our kids. It was terrifying.”

“We will definitely be away from the water. We’re going to be working on our sandcastle skills from now on”, Watson said to CBS News.

According to Fox News, one week after the incident, an 18-year-old surfer was bitten by the shark at the same spot.

As per University of Florida researchers, people reported 130 interactions with the shark in 2018 and five of those attacks were fatal.