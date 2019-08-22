The special episode of Man vs Wild featuring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ace adventurer Bear Grylls on Discovery Channel got aired on August 12. The episode was shot in the Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand and was showcased in more than 180 countries across the world on the Discovery, Inc. network. That particular episode recorded highest-ever ratings in the infotainment genre and catapulted Discovery channel (3.05 million impressions) to No. 3 position for the week- which means 3.69 million impressions, overtaking Star Plus (3.67 million impressions). The show kept the viewers on the hook delivering an impressive average TSV of 29.2 minutes.

Throughout the episode, PM Modi kept an enchanted peace of mind as he traveled through unexpected weather conditions and dealt with a possible threat of animal attack.

Bear Grylls took to social media to share his happiness. He wrote, “‘Officially the world’s most trending televised event! With 3.6 BILLION impressions!’ 💥💥 (Beating ‘Super Bowl 53 which had 3.4 billion social impressions.) THANK YOU everyone who tuned in! 🙏🏻 #PMModionDiscovery #ManVsWild#india”.

Take a look:

The premiere on Discovery Network (across 12 Discovery channels) also delivered the highest ever slot reach for the infotainment genre with 6.1 million tune-in on Discovery Channel which is 15 times more as compared to the last 4 weeks average of the same slot. The premiere slot performance grew 50 times giving an unprecedented 93% channel share to Discovery channel amongst the infotainment genre.

The premiere delivered the highest ever sampling in the infotainment genre with 15.6 million tune-ins. The premiere of the show on Aug 12 on Discovery Channel rewrote the rules of the infotainment genre emerging as the highest ever rated show in the history of genre in India garnering 6.9 million impressions.

The cumulative reach for the show across Discovery network, originals and repeat included, and DD National was an imposing 42.7 million. The special edition of “Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls & Prime Minister Modi” is also being showcased on Discovery network of channels across 179 countries.

“The historic edition of ‘Man Vs Wild’ made a larger point about importance of wildlife conservation and sensitised people about environmental change. In that sense, it was much more than a TV show,” said Megha Tata, Managing Director – South Asia, Discovery.

In celebration of the show’s success, Discovery India will make a donation for the cause of tiger conservation in India in alignment with the PM’s message of committing to wildlife conservation.

(With inputs from IANS)