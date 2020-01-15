Chandigarh: In a dramatic turn of events, a news channel studio in Chandigarh witnessed an unusual spectacle when a man confessed to killing two women, during a live programme.

During a television programme, the 31-year-old accused, Maninder Singh, who is a cab driver, confessed that he killed his live-in partner on New Year’s Eve.

His partner, a 27-year-old nurse Sarabjit Kaur was found lying on the bed with her throat slit, in a hotel room on the afternoon of January 1.

“I killed her because she was having an affair with her sister-in-law’s brother,” Maninder told the news channel.

Singh, was previously also accused of a murder, but was out on bail. During the show, he confessed about the previous crime too, which he had committed in Karnal in 2010.

Confessing to that crime as well, Maninder said: “I killed Renu during a fight at Karna Lake in Karnal, where she had gone for her training. She was also having an affair with a man from Uttar Pradesh.”

He was later convicted, following which he had challenged the order in the Punjab and Haryana high court and was presently out on bail.

Meanwhile, after his confession, police rushed to arrest him, while the programme was still on air.