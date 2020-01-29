Faridabad: Instead of waiting for authorities to take action, a man in Faridabad took matters in his own hands and decided to fill potholes on the roads on his own.

This comes after Manoj Kumar Wadhwa, a telecom engineer from Faridabad, lost his three-year-old son in a road accident on the Delhi-Agra road six years ago. On February 10, 2014, Manoj, with his wife and son, Pavitra, was returning to his residence after attending a marriage function when he came across a puddle on the Delhi-Agra highway and lost balance.

His son fell on a sharp stone following which he was declared brought dead and his wife had to undergo 23 surgeries.

After this tragic loss, Wadhwa spent time taking tutorials from Pothole Warriors and Pothole Raja on how to fill potholes. To make sure a similar incident is never repeated with anyone else, he started filling potholes on roads in his locality with the help of his friends on January 26 i.e Republic Day.

“We chose Sunday (Republic Day) to fill potholes with the hope that this will wake up government agencies. If a few of us can fill potholes, why can’t the government agencies and contractors do this small thing despite having all resources at their disposal,” he told TOI in an interview.

He further lamented that if there wasn’t a pothole on the Delhi-Agra highway, his son Pavitra would probably be alive today.

Meanwhile, Wadhwa is also currently fighting a case against the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and a private company, Larsen & Turbo, to find out the party responsible for fixing the potholes that led to his son’s tragic death.