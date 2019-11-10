TV and Bollywood actor Mouni Roy who gained fame after starring in the television series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has more than 10 million followers on Instagram. Mouni makes sure that she keeps her fans updated with all her doings. From sharing food pictures to stunning swimwear photos, Mouni leaves no stones unturned in treating her fans with photos and videos of her day to day life.

Recently, the actor shared a series of photos with her friends Mandira Bedi and Aashka Goradia. The gorgeous ladies looked to-die-for in their stylish outfits. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Mouni captioned it, “Thank You❤️ #CUPCAKES”. They all had a reunion after a long time so they preferred to chit chat. “#weekendonpoint Reconnecting… reuniting.. staying tight and spending undivided time with girlfriend… @imouniroy ❤️❤️❤️ . #aboutlastnight @mandirabedi you are timeless in so many ways! Cozy corner and comfortable conversations… ❤️ Again please ❤️ @imouniroy @mandirabedi”, Aashka also shared a few pics.

Mandira donned a green top which she teamed with blue denim shorts and boots. Mouni, on the other hand, sizzled in a little black dress and black heels. Aashka looked hot in a mini skirt.

Take a look at the pictures:

View this post on Instagram Thank You❤️ #CUPCAKES A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Nov 10, 2019 at 1:21am PST

Mouni Roy is currently enjoying the success of Made in China along with co-actor Rajkummar Rao. The plot of Made in China focuses on promoting sex education amongst the population. The film reveals what ‘jugaad’ the lead characters of the film opted for creating awareness amongst the people. While the box office collections of the film are trailing slowly, the critics have reportedly appreciated the performances in the film. Rajkummar and Mouni’s chemistry has also been well-received by the masses.