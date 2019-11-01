Actor Mandira Bedi is one such diva who is aging in reverse with each passing year. Setting fitness goals this weekend, she has shared pictures and videos on Instagram from her Maldives vacation. In the first picture, Mandira along with her husband and daughter can be seen indulging in a delicious meal inside the pool. Donning a white bikini, she looks hot as she poses for the click. Sharing the post, she wrote, “There’s breakfast in bed.. and then there’s this. Thank you @ozenmaadhoo for this ultimate luxury! #OZENMaadhoo #IndulgencePlan #Luxurytravel #OZEN #AllinclusiveResort #JoyofGiving #VisitMaldives #MaldivesResorts #lifestyleluxury #Maldives #Islandlife @criessepr. (sic)”

In a video shared, she can be seen performing yoga atop of a boat. With sea all around, she performs yoga in a pink tank top and blue lowers. She captioned the video as, “My morning was spectacular. A yoga class atop a boat.. with a beautiful painting-like sky around me @OZENMadhoo #OZENMaadhoo #IndulgencePlan #Luxurytravel #OZEN #AllinclusiveResort #JoyofGiving #VisitMaldives #MaldivesResorts #lifestyleluxury #Maldives #Islandlife @criessepr #100daychallenge #day83 #100daysofhealthyliving #nobhay #mandirabedi #nofilter. (sic)”



In the second post, she has uploaded her hot picture in a black bikini and white striped briefs. She captioned it as, “Morning well spent.. exercise.. ocean swim.. chill.. soak in sun.. coffee.. music.. BE!! All in this villa. Like I don’t want to ever leavvvvvve like ever!! @OZENMadhoo #OZENMaadhoo #IndulgencePlan #Luxurytravel #OZEN #AllinclusiveResort #JoyofGiving #VisitMaldives #MaldivesResorts #lifestyleluxury #Maldives #Islandlife @criessepr. (sic)”



Talking about her professional life, Mandira’s ticket to fame was her very first show, Shanti, which became such a popular show that there was no looking back for the actress since then. Mandira Bedi married producer Raj Kaushal in 1999 and the couple was blessed with son Vir in 2011, with whom she keeps clicking pics and posting them on social media. Her Instagram profile is filled with pictures of the two of them that prove that she is also a doting mother. Mandira also made an appearance on MTV’s Troll Police, where she had said that she was used to people’s body shaming or using hate speech.