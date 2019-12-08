Actor Mandira Bedi is currently vacationing in Bali and she doesn’t leave any stone unturned when it comes to flaunting her perfectly toned figure in sexy bikini look. Taking to Instagram this morning, she has shared her hot bikini picture. In the photo, she can be seen striking a pose in a pink-blue sequenced bikini on the beachside. She completed her look with sunglasses, a pair of earrings and a watch.

Her sultry pictures will set your heart racing and it will give you major fitness goals. The 47-year-old actor has aged like old wine and often gives us sneak peek into her fitness.

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram Bye bye Bali ❣️ A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi) on Dec 6, 2019 at 11:40pm PST



Earlier, she has shared her photo in an orange bikini as she takes a dip in the pool. Sharing the post, she wrote, “#day118 !! 1920m swum 508calories burned!! Have to say am pleased with my workout today!! #day118 #100becomes365 #365daysofexercise #365daychallenge #nobhay #getfitwithmandy #mandirabedi #selflove #fitindiamovement



Talking about her professional life, Mandira’s ticket to fame was her very first show, Shanti, which became such a popular show that there was no looking back for the actress since then. Mandira Bedi married producer Raj Kaushal in 1999 and the couple was blessed with son Vir in 2011, with whom she keeps clicking pics and posting them on social media. Her Instagram profile is filled with pictures of the two of them that prove that she is also a doting mother. Mandira also made an appearance on MTV’s Troll Police, where she had said that she was used to people’s body shaming or using hate speech.