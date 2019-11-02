Actor Mandira Bedi is setting the internet on fire with her dazzling hot bikini looks from her Maldives vacay. After having delicious food inside the pool, she opted for burning some calories by swimming in the sea, followed by a core workout at the gym and exercising in the open in front of the sea.

In the first video, she can be seen donning a pink striped bikini as she exercises on a yoga mat with doubles in both hands. Sharing the video, she wrote, That one final quickie before I say farewell to Utopia!!”(sic)”

In the second post, she can be seen lying on the net just above the Maldives sea. In the photo, she can be seen wearing a sexy pink floral bikini and flaunting her perfectly toned abs. She captioned it as, “All in a days work.. 1300 active calories burnt. Flat out and finished…!! (sic)”



In the last post, she goes on to swim in a bikini and looks extremely hot as she takes a dip in the sea. She captioned it as, “Totally making #day82 of my #100daychallenge count.. !! After yoga on the boat and a workout at the gym.. this is open-water swim number 1! (sic)”



Earlier, she has posted a picture along with her husband and daughter and can be seen indulging in a delicious meal inside the pool. Donning a white bikini, she looks hot as she poses for the click. Sharing the post, she wrote, “There’s breakfast in bed.. and then there’s this. Thank you @ozenmaadhoo for this ultimate luxury! #OZENMaadhoo #IndulgencePlan #Luxurytravel #OZEN #AllinclusiveResort #JoyofGiving #VisitMaldives #MaldivesResorts #lifestyleluxury #Maldives #Islandlife @criessepr. (sic)”



Talking about her professional life, Mandira’s ticket to fame was her very first show, Shanti, which became such a popular show that there was no looking back for the actress since then. Mandira Bedi married producer Raj Kaushal in 1999 and the couple was blessed with son Vir in 2011, with whom she keeps clicking pics and posting them on social media. Her Instagram profile is filled with pictures of the two of them that prove that she is also a doting mother. Mandira also made an appearance on MTV’s Troll Police, where she had said that she was used to people’s body shaming or using hate speech.