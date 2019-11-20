Actor and fitness enthusiast Mandira Bedi, who recently has completed the 100-day challenge, regularly shares updates of her workout routine, which also includes cross-training, with her fans on social media. She has always expressed her pleasure in treating exercise as her ‘happy place’ and how it helped her during her battle with anger and depression.

The fitness enthusiast began the 100 days challenge in August 2019 to show “that nothing is impossible and it’s the hard work that can take you where you want to be”. Mandira has not stopped the challenge and continuing it further. She is on day 102 and has even shared a workout video of the same. The caption of the video says “#day102 working out by the #sunmoonlake and now #100becomes365 “.

Take a look at Mandira Bedi’s workout videos: