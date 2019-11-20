Talking about her professional life, Mandira’s ticket to fame was her very first show, Shanti, which became such a popular show that there was no looking back for the actress since then. Mandira Bedi married producer Raj Kaushal in 1999 and the couple was blessed with son Vir in 2011, with whom she keeps clicking pics and posting them on social media. Her Instagram profile is filled with pictures and videos of the two of them that prove that she is also a doting mother.
Mandira also made an appearance on MTV’s Troll Police, where she had said that she was used to people’s body shaming or using hate speech.