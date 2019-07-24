TV presenter Mandira Bedi, who is a fitness freak, is currently vacationing in the Maldives and has gone on an adventure ride. After sharing her hot bikini pictures, she has now shared her photos riding a Kayak in the ‘high seas’ of Maldives. Dressed in a neon outfit and life jacket, she rides the Kayak with swag. The pictures will urge you to do something adventurous too.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Me and this #Kayak conquered the high seas at @clubmedkani !! (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has shared her sexy photo in a pink bikini as she relaxes on a sunbed beside the beach. There is no doubt in saying that Mandira has kept herself fit and has aged in reverse. Flaunting her perfectly toned body, she captioned it, “When you make the #sunbed your home, there’s no looking back! (sic)”



The 47-year-old actor has also shared her picture in a hot red bikini and has left the fans stunned with her sexy look. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Making the most of my day today.. sunshine and blue sea.. there couldn’t be a happier place for me! (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Mandira rose to fame with the daily soap Shanti. The fitness bug bit Bedi when she participated in Khatron ke Khiladi in 2008 and since there has been no stopping her. Mandira Bedi married producer Raj Kaushal in 1999 and the couple was blessed with son Vir in 2011, with whom she keeps clicking pics and posting them on social media.