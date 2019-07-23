Mandira Bedi is a TV presenter, model, fitness freak, fashion designer, cricket enthusiast and an absolute beach babe. She treated her Instagram followers to sneak-peeks of her Maldives getaway. In a series of posts, she shared jaw-droppingly gorgeous photos of herself in a hot red bikini. The 47-year-old actor proves age is just a number for this fit, hot and sexy body. She looks younger with every passing day. At this age, she has the dream body that any woman would die to have.

While sharing beach body pictures in a red bikini, Mandira Bedi writes, “Making the most of my day today.. sunshine and blue sea.. there couldn’t be a happier place for me! 🏝💥👙💦❤️ @clubmedkani #clubmed#tailormedhappiness#tailormedexperience#clubmedmaldives”. Her Instagram post has been flooded with comments and compliments from friends and fans.

One of the fans asked the actor, “Are you for real?” Another one wrote, “Damn gorgeous, the pinnacle of fitness.”

See pictures here:



Talking about her professional life, Mandira’s ticket to fame was her very first show, Shanti, which became such a popular show that there was no looking back for the actress since then. Mandira Bedi married producer Raj Kaushal in 1999 and the couple was blessed with son Vir in 2011, with whom she keeps clicking pics and posting them on social media. Her Instagram profile is filled with pictures of the two of them that prove that she is also a doting mother.

Mandira also made an appearance on MTV’s Troll Police, where she had said that she was used to people body shaming or using hate speech.