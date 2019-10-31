Giving us the right shades of blue this Thursday is television actor-presenter Mandira Bedi whose sexy ocean feat at the Maldives is enough to leave us craving for the weekend. Seen swimming away to joy right outside her villa in the Maldives, Mandira set temperatures soaring across the Internet.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mandira shared the video which features her swimming towards the camera and back with the ship on the horizon. The video was captioned, “When you go with the flow (but mostly against it!) and get your quota of exercise in.. in the ocean.. right off the doorstep of your exquisite #watervilla #waitfortheend of the video!! #day82 #100daychallenge #100daysofhealthyliving #nobhay … @OZENMadhoo #OZENMaadhoo #IndulgencePlan #Luxurytravel #OZEN #AllinclusiveResort #JoyofGiving #VisitMaldives #MaldivesResorts #lifestyleluxury #Maldives #Islandlife @criessepr (sic).”

Sizzling in a black and blue bikini, Mandira struck a sensuous pose with the villa in the backdrop as she overlooked the sea. The picture was captioned, “Morning well spent.. exercise.. ocean swim.. chill.. soak in sun.. coffee.. music.. BE!! All in this villa. Like I don’t want to ever leavvvvvve like ever!! .. @OZENMadhoo #OZENMaadhoo #IndulgencePlan #Luxurytravel #OZEN #AllinclusiveResort #JoyofGiving #VisitMaldives #MaldivesResorts #lifestyleluxury #Maldives #Islandlife @criessepr (sic).”

Television presenter, actor and model Mandira Bedi is aging like good old wine and her hot pictures are proof that she is an absolute beach babe. A few months ago, Mandira was on a vacation in the Mediterranean Sea, Maldives. From snorkelling to riding a Kayak, she did all the adventurous sport during her holiday. Not only this but her bikini pictures from her beach vacay had gone viral on social media.

Talking about her professional life, Mandira’s ticket to fame was her very first show, Shanti, which became such a popular show that there was no looking back for the actress since then. Mandira Bedi married producer Raj Kaushal in 1999 and the couple was blessed with son Vir in 2011, with whom she keeps clicking pics and posting them on social media. Her Instagram profile is filled with pictures of the two of them that prove that she is also a doting mother. Mandira also made an appearance on MTV’s Troll Police, where she had said that she was used to people’s body shaming or using hate speech.