Actor Mandira Bedi is all set to come back to the bay but before she left the Mediterranean Sea, she posed in a most sultry way to capture the beautiful sunset. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her array of photos in a black bikini and denim hot pants teamed up with a pink shrug. She completed her look with minimal makeup and sunglasses. With sea, cloudy sky and beautiful sunset, Mandira strikes a sexy pose for the selfie.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “My last #sunset at @ozenmaadhoo Wearing a splash of #saltbymandira .#mandirabedi @mandiradesigns. (sic)”

Take a look at the pictures here:



Earlier, the hot actor shared videos and revealed her fitness mantra. Donning a pink striped bikini, she exercises on a yoga mat with doubles in both hands. Sharing the video, she wrote, That one final quickie before I say farewell to Utopia!!”(sic)”



She can also be seen lying on the net just above the Maldives sea. In the photo, she can be seen wearing a sexy pink floral bikini and flaunting her perfectly toned abs. She captioned it as, “All in a days work.. 1300 active calories burnt. Flat out and finished…!! (sic)”



Talking about her professional life, Mandira’s ticket to fame was her very first show, Shanti, which became such a popular show that there was no looking back for the actress since then. Mandira Bedi married producer Raj Kaushal in 1999 and the couple was blessed with son Vir in 2011, with whom she keeps clicking pics and posting them on social media. Her Instagram profile is filled with pictures of the two of them that prove that she is also a doting mother. Mandira also made an appearance on MTV’s Troll Police, where she had said that she was used to people’s body shaming or using hate speech.