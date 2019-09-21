Television presenter, actor and model Mandira Bedi is ageing like good old wine and her hot pictures are the proof that she is an absolute beach babe. A few months ago, Mandira was on a vacation in the Mediterranean Sea, Maldives. From snorkelling to riding a Kayak, she did all the adventurous sport during her holiday. Not only this, but her bikini pictures from her beach vacay had gone viral on social media. Now, reminiscing her holiday at the Maldives, Mandira shared another hot and sexy picture in a pink bikini and fans are once again left stunned.

In the photo, she can be seen posing by the poolside in a hot pink bikini teamed up with a red shrug flowing in the air. With sunglasses and a sultry pose, she flaunts her perfect washboard abs and we can’t stop gushing over the beauty. The picture definitely tells us that she is missing her holiday at the picturesque location.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “It’s been a while #Maldives Are you missing me like I miss you? (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, she has shared several pictures from her vacation.

View this post on Instagram #happyplace #maldives A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi) on Jul 25, 2019 at 5:03am PDT



Talking about her professional life, Mandira’s ticket to fame was her very first show, Shanti, which became such a popular show that there was no looking back for the actress since then. Mandira Bedi married producer Raj Kaushal in 1999 and the couple was blessed with son Vir in 2011, with whom she keeps clicking pics and posting them on social media. Her Instagram profile is filled with pictures of the two of them that prove that she is also a doting mother.

Mandira also made an appearance on MTV’s Troll Police, where she had said that she was used to people body shaming or using hate speech.