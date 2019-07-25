Mandira Bedi is enjoying a romantic getaway in the Maldives and has kept her fans updated by posting pics and videos from her vacation. As it is her third day in the gorgeous tropical island, Mandira went for scuba-diving and the pretty hot actor started with underwater photography with her new friend turtle. She posted a few pictures of the same with a note that said, “Me and a turtle hangin’ out in the #deepblue ! 💦💙 Thank you @eurodiversfinolhu and @mclaughlin.etienne for making this spectacular morning happen ❤️🙏🏼 #eurodivers #divingwithfriends#eurodiversclubmedfinolhuvillas

#eurodiversmaldives”.

The actor, TV presenter and fitness fanatic Mandira Bedi made our jaws drop and eyes pop with stunning pictures. Clad in a blue bikini showed off her fit body against the turquoise blue Maldives waters.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Mandira Bedi broke the internet recently with her red bikini pictures and fans asked the actor is her toned body real or fake. A few of them even confirmed her age.

Check the bikini pictures here:



The holiday to Maldives was a breather for Mandira, who is otherwise busy with the shoot of her Tamil film.