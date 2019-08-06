Congress leader Manish Tewari found himself in the mid of trolling both in the parliament and on social media when he used the reference of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ while speaking against the scrapping of Article 370 (that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir) in the Lok Sabha. The former Union Minister tried to counter the proposed revoking of Article 370 from the Indian constitution by Home Minister Amit Shah by saying that “Not everything is black or white, there are fifty shades of grey in between.” His full statement read, “Ek Angrezi Ki Kitaab Hai, Har Cheez Kaali Aur Safaid Nahi Hoti… There Are Fifty Shades of Grey in Between.” (sic)
Now for those who don’t know, Fifty Shades of Grey is a popular erotic book by EL James which is about sexual desires and using role-play and act of domination while making out. A film starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan with the same name has also been made by director Sam Taylor-Johnson.
Using a reference of a book/ film to justify his claim without knowing the actual context of his own example seems sheer carelessness and that’s what irked the netizens on Twitter. Soon ‘Manish Tiwari’ started trending on Twitter with people mocking him for his speech in the parliament. Some even saying that the Congress leader tried to pull off Shashi Tharoor by using the reference of an ‘angrezi ki kitaab‘. Check out these hilarious tweets:
And you can check out the full speech of the INC leader here: