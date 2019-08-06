Congress leader Manish Tewari found himself in the mid of trolling both in the parliament and on social media when he used the reference of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ while speaking against the scrapping of Article 370 (that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir) in the Lok Sabha. The former Union Minister tried to counter the proposed revoking of Article 370 from the Indian constitution by Home Minister Amit Shah by saying that “Not everything is black or white, there are fifty shades of grey in between.” His full statement read, “Ek Angrezi Ki Kitaab Hai, Har Cheez Kaali Aur Safaid Nahi Hoti… There Are Fifty Shades of Grey in Between.” (sic)

Now for those who don’t know, Fifty Shades of Grey is a popular erotic book by EL James which is about sexual desires and using role-play and act of domination while making out. A film starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan with the same name has also been made by director Sam Taylor-Johnson.

Using a reference of a book/ film to justify his claim without knowing the actual context of his own example seems sheer carelessness and that’s what irked the netizens on Twitter. Soon ‘Manish Tiwari’ started trending on Twitter with people mocking him for his speech in the parliament. Some even saying that the Congress leader tried to pull off Shashi Tharoor by using the reference of an ‘angrezi ki kitaab‘. Check out these hilarious tweets:

So now we have a clue about Manish Tiwari’s reading/watching list !!! — Er. Sanjay Malhotra (@sanjaymalhot) August 6, 2019

Jab Congress ke patan ka itihas likha jayenga tab..gulam nabi Azad, Manish tiwari ka nam sabse uppar hoga… — RaoD (@123RaoD) August 6, 2019

Looks like Congressmen are losing it,not only elections but their brains too! How can Manish Tiwari quote a porn book in context of #Article370 ,never thought he can be so daft! — Lotus (@HittsVora) August 6, 2019

As soon as Manish Tiwari mention 50 Shades of Grey, the whole country now on google. pic.twitter.com/wslZdmeIuE — irfan (@simplyirfan) August 6, 2019

INC is already dead Manish Tiwari is just making sure the funeral is done well. — MM (@mridulmahanta) August 6, 2019

Congress leadership at its worst…1st a huge blunder by Adair Ranjan & then this ridiculous statement by Manish Tiwari…pity the disarray in the grand old party…everyone clueless of what they r saying — Dharmendrasinh (@dharmendra_r) August 6, 2019

By Mentioning 50 Shades of Grey, Manish Tiwari must have exposed “The Pleasure” He/Congress has Started Enjoying From The “Hardcore Pain” Electorate has been Giving @incindia 😀😀. “Congress Spanked”#ShameOnCongress — Raman (@being_delhite) August 6, 2019

Manish Tiwari, Congress says “Not every issue is black and white, there is a book that says 50 Shades of Grey” in reply to Home Minister over Article 370 Revocation…#CongressStandsWith50ShadesOfGrey #Kashmir #Artical370 #CongressParty — Interest Free Banker (@IntFreeBanker) August 6, 2019

A song of ice and fire is a great book about music’s association with climate change

– Manish Tiwari#FiftyShadesOfGrey — Anurakti Sharma (@anuraktisharma) August 6, 2019

J&K expert Manish Tiwari thinks of porn literature 50 shades of grey when debating on Art.370.Using the term expert for him is an insult to the word. https://t.co/UqxCD88j0D — Unpalatabletruths (@Sunnysweet16) August 6, 2019

Home Minister #AmitShah asks Congress to clarify its stand on #Article370 , Congress MP Manish Tiwari says “Between black & white, there are 50 shades of grey”.. Tharoor impact is so contagious.. — Pramod Kumar Singh (@SinghPramod2784) August 6, 2019

Who be this Manish Tiwari fellow?! 🤔 Leaderless @INCIndia has some real namoonas in it! Fifty Shades of Grey it seems! 🙆‍♂ And they wanted to rule the country!🤦‍♂#EpicLol #FacePalm #CannotAbleTo 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lRc09cx2bK — मङ्गलम् (@veejaysai) August 6, 2019

Remember those kids in school who tried to use words they didn’t know the meaning of just because they thought it sounded cool? One of them grew up to be Manish Tiwari. — Aankhi (@AankhiGM) August 6, 2019

And you can check out the full speech of the INC leader here: