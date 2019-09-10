Women dream for an ideal husband but did any of us thought what is the right definition of ideal? Possibly who is kind, loving, caring and one who respects his wife and pampers her on occasion. We have spotted one such kindest man, who is all over the social media. His pictures are going viral for the sweet gesture he has done for his wife.

He stood for 6 hours in the flight so that his wife can sleep silently and comfortably. This is so romantic! The picture shared by a Twitter user Courtney Lee Johnson is liked by 16,000 users and retweeted 3,500 times. The caption reads as “This guy stood up the whole 6 hours so his wife could sleep. Now THAT is love.”

This guy stood up the whole 6 hours so his wife could sleep. Now THAT is love. pic.twitter.com/Vk9clS9cCj — Courtney Lee Johnson (@courtneylj_) September 6, 2019

Netizens are hailing him for his kind gesture, the act of love and care towards his wife. A few of them can’t stop calling the wife selfish for making her husband stand for 6 long hours on the flight. Also, a few suggested that the man can keep her head on his laps.

I can’t let my man stand for even 10 minutes. I’d definitely be sleeping on his laps which would even be more comfortable. Or rest properly on the chair. Why would you let your man stand for 6 hours? — FiloMena (@MenaOkonkwo) September 6, 2019

That not love. That’s selfishness on the woman’s part. Can’t she just place her head on his shoulders and sleep. Love doesn’t work like that lol — Jessica ♔ (@Jessicalavril_e) September 6, 2019

She could have still rested her head on his lap. — Fossil King 🇳🇦 (@_Sylva_H) September 6, 2019

The flight attendants wouldn’t even allow this 😪😪😪 — Beautifully_dope (@Steve_wozowski) September 6, 2019

Most of y’all talking crap about ❤ because you’ve been in ONE TOO MANY & now y’all can’t the difference between fake or real. Pity, y’all needed to get experience before settling down with the right now. Its just shows how miserable u were & someone had to tell u: “You’re not”. — Walee (@walee9314) September 7, 2019

Yes, we women love to be loved like this but this is beyond crazy. Why would we not let our partner sit? Let us know in the comment box below whether it is right to be loved like this or not?