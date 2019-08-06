Recognising her efforts towards Project Shakti, her brainchild wherein she creates awareness about menstrual hygiene and its importance among the people in rural areas of the country, Forbes India 30 Under 30 Class of 2019 recently felicitated former Miss World Manushi Chhillar as a “Pathbreaker”. To call her an epitome of beauty with brains would be an understatement but we have no better way to describe the diva who sent the temperatures soaring with her hot and sexy looks at the event while also bowling over the audience of 30 entrepreneurs and professionals with her invigorating talk at the event.

Giving fans a glimse of her glitter and glamour world, Manushi shared pictures and videos on her Instagram handle which instantly went viral. While the pictures flaunting her mauve ensemble were captioned, “Purple haze (sic)”, the one receiving the felicitation was captioned, “#30under30 Pathbreakers Thank you for the honour @forbesindia (sic).” Crediting the recognition to her brainchild Project Shakti, Manushi shared a glamorous video which was captioned, “This is priceless, a big cheers to #ProjectShakti #ForbesIndia30U30 @forbesindia (sic).”

Check Manushi’s latest pictures and videos from Forbes India 30 Under 30 Class of 2019 here:

View this post on Instagram Purple haze 💜 A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Aug 2, 2019 at 6:59am PDT

View this post on Instagram #30under30 Pathbreakers ✨ Thank you for the honour @forbesindia A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Aug 3, 2019 at 12:03am PDT

Meanwhile, on the work front, she might be making her Bollywood debut soon. As per the reports, she has bagged a YRF film and will be playing the role of Sanyukta, wife of the prince. She has been paired opposite Akshay Kumar and it is based on the life of Indian king Prithviraj Chauhan.