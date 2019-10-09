Miss World 2017 Manishi Chhillar never fails to impress the fashion police with her style statement. Though, many fans are eagerly waiting for her to make Bollywood debut, there are only rumours of her taking up a project. However, there is no confirmation on the news yet. But one place where she keeps engaging and motivating her fans is the world of social media. From donning gorgeous dresses to giving a sneak peek into her fitness regime, she keeps nothing away from the netizens.

Taking to Instagram today, she has shared her array of pictures sweating out during the grind and it is the perfect dose of motivation we need on a Wednesday. In the photos, she can be seen donning a pastel green crop top with red bralette beneath it. She completed her look with black lowers, a pair of studs and nude makeup.

From performing an exercise with dumbbells to working out on her abs, she looks hot while being an inspiration to many girls out there.

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram ⚠🔝 A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Oct 9, 2019 at 3:25am PDT

View this post on Instagram ⚠🔝 A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Oct 9, 2019 at 3:25am PDT

View this post on Instagram ⚠🔝 A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Oct 9, 2019 at 3:25am PDT



Earlier, she graced the red carpet of Elle Beauty Awards in a stunning thigh-high slit white dress. With furry sleeves on one side of the outfit, she looked ravishing. She completed her look with perfect makeup, bold maroon lipstick and hair neatly tied in a ponytail. She also grabbed the ‘Flawless Beauty Award’ during the glamorous night.

View this post on Instagram 💞 @elleindia A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Oct 6, 2019 at 6:53am PDT

View this post on Instagram Thank you for a beautiful evening @elleindia ❤️ A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Oct 6, 2019 at 6:50am PDT



Meanwhile, on the professional front, she might be making her Bollywood debut soon. As per reports, she has bagged a YRF film and will be playing the role of Sanyukta, wife of prince Prithviraj Chauhan, in a movie based on the life of king Prithviraj Chauhan. She has been paired opposite Akshay Kumar.