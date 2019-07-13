Manushi Chhillar, who has bagged the title of Miss World 2017, is currently vacationing in Sri Lanka and her Saturday morning binge is all about flowers and fruits. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her couple of pictures in a white robe sitting on the bed. In the photos, she can be seen indulging into fruits and holding a telephone in one hand. With a red handbag, bold red lipstick and contagious smile, she looks hot.

Earlier, she has set the temperature soaring after she shared a video of hers expressing a happy mood. In the video, she looked sizzling hot in a blue and white bikini as she relaxes on a couch. With nude lipstick, subtle makeup and kohl in eyes, she looks hot. She has kept her hair open and styled in soft curls. She captioned the picture as, “Pool Baby. (sic)”

A few days back, she can be seen flaunting her perfect curves in a red pantsuit as she travelled to Sri Lanka in a private jet. With cloudy sky and the wind blowing off her hair, she looks hot as always. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Where to next? #CinnamonHotels #InspiringMoments #ThisIsSriLanka. (sic)”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she might be making her Bollywood debut soon. As per the reports, she has bagged a YRF film and will be playing the role of Sanyukta, wife of the prince. She has been paired opposite Akshay Kumar and it is based on the life of Indian king Prithviraj Chauhan.