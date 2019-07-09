Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is known for her sartorial choices and style statement. Her Instagram is a treat to her fans and every time she uploads a picture, not only she impresses the fashion police but also the young girls who take a cue from her fashion statement. Earlier today, she has brightened up the Tuesday morning by uploading her picture in a sexy red pantsuit as she travels to Sri Lanka in a private jet. Flaunting her washboard abs, she accessorised her look with sunglasses, high heels and a dash of bold lipstick.

With cloudy sky and the wind blowing off her hair, she looks hot as always. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Where to next? #CinnamonHotels #InspiringMoments #ThisIsSriLanka. (sic)”

Take a look at the picture here:

Earlier, she has shared her picture from a jungle safari in Sri Lanka. In the photo, she can be seen donning a short orange dress teamed up with a pair of earrings, subtle makeup and a dash of lipstick, She can be seen posing happily in the jungle with elephants at the background. She captioned it, “Jungle diaries #Srilanka (sic)”

A fews days back, she has also uploaded her picture in a comfortable ‘easy breezy’ clothes as she enjoys the Sri Lanka weather. In the photo, she can be seen donning a white tank top teamed up with denim and a black jacket.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she might be making her Bollywood debut soon. As per the reports, she has bagged a YRF film and will be playing the role of Sanyukta, wife of the prince. She has been paired opposite Akshay Kumar and it is based on the life of Indian king Prithviraj Chauhan.