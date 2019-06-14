The world is blazing under the scorching summer sun and if there is one person who could look effortlessly fresh and charming despite the heat, it has to be Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar. Seen standing in a garden setting, Manushi looked radiant under the morning sun and fans couldn’t stop ogling.

In the shared picture, Manushi can be seen donning a bright yellow strap dress with a low back and a backdrop of different flags hanging from strings behind her. Filled with World Cup vibes, Manushi captioned the picture as, “Life in warm yellows” (sic) and punctuated it with a sun emoji.

View this post on Instagram Life in warm yellows ☀ A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Jun 13, 2019 at 8:59am PDT

On the professional front, Manushi Chhillar might have just bagged her debut Bollywood film. As reported by an entertainment portal, the former beauty queen is expected to make her Hindi film debut with Yash Raj Films. The film production giant is known for launching many prominent faces in the industry including Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, and Vaani Kapoor among others. Now, Manushi Chhillar might just join the coveted list of the stars who found their first entry in Bollywood through YRF.

A report published in Pinkvilla suggests that the 21-year-old will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in YRF’s film on Indian king Prithviraj Chauhan. While there’s no confirmation on the same, the speculations around the film have been rife in the media for a while now. The report quotes a source close to the development revealing that Manushi and Akshay will start shooting for the film somewhere later this year. It also claims that while YRF is backing the film as the producer, they have roped in Chandraprakash Dwivedi to direct the film. The report adds that Manushi will be seen playing the role of Sanyukta, wife of the king.