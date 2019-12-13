Actor Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 has hit the cinemas today and has emerged as a winner, especially at a time when the Hyderabad rape and murder case has gripped the nation in anger. However, the film has been leaked online by piracy site Tamilrockers and it may affect its earrings at the box office.

In the film, Rani plays the role of fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. The film is set in Rajasthan’s Kota this time. In the film, Rani’s cop character is chasing a beast-like murderer who first rapes young women brutally and then kills them.

Produced by YRF, Mardaani 2 is written and directed by Gopi Puthran. The film is the first outing of Rani this year after her critically acclaimed film Hichki that was released last year to brilliant reviews.

However, this should be noted that every Friday Tamilrockers leak the films just a few hours after its release. Earlier, films such as Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Panipat, Commando 3, Hotel Mumbai, Pagalpanti, Hotel Mumbai, Motichoor Chaknachoor, Marjaavaan, Bala, Terminator: Dark Fate, Bypass Road, Ujda Chaman, Housefull 4, The Sky is Pink, Aruvam, Chhichhore, JudgeMentall Hai Kya, Super 30, Kabir Singh, Raatchasi, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Pakkiri, X-Men Dark Phoenix, Sacred Games 2, Mission Mangal, Saaho, Nerkonda Paarv was also leaked by Tamilrockers.

Recently, Producers Guild of India came up with a press release to curb piracy. As per the press note, anybody who is involved in piracy has to face three years of a jail term or a fine of Rs 10 lakh or both. The note reads, “Cabinet approves an amendment to Cinematograph Act, 1952. If anyone involved in this has to face 3 years jail term or fine of ₹ 10 lakh or both.”

This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such a website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film. It is an illegal offence to even download the film and watch the pirated version.