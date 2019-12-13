Hitting the cinema screens at a time when Dr Priyanka Reddy’s brutal rape and horrific murder news left the nation on the edge with angst and anger, Gopi Puthran-directorial Mardaani 2, starring Rani Mukerji as the tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy has succeeded in emerging as a winner. With the Twitterati declaring it as “YRF’s winner at hand”, Rani has been lauded for her acting and “delivering a masterpiece” while Gopi is being praised for “carrying the film on his shoulders”, which already looks like a blockbuster “hit”.
Maintaining the hype around the cop drama, Mardaani 2 producers Yash Raj Films had recently flooded the Internet with a plethora of new posters starring Rani, addressing some very important questions on rape since the movie deals with a similar plot. With the recent horrific murder of Dr Priyanka Reddy who was brutally raped before she was set on fire on the way back from work, the country was jolted into questioning law and order while dissing away lame excuses.
Taking to their respective Twitter handles, the netizens poured out immense praise for the YRF production. While one wrote, “Welcome Back Shivani Shivaji Roy . @gopiputhran Directed #Mardaani2 starring #RaniMukerji is the CLASSY one just like how #Mardaani was. Rani delievers the power packed performance. And so is #VishalJethwa, a dream debut for him. #Mardaani2Review @yrf @adityachopra_ (sic)”, another tweeted, “#india #bollywood #Mardaani2Review #RaniMukerji #vishaljethwa Rani Mukerji has delivered a power-packed performance as an IPS officer in charge to catch a teenage serial rapist/murderer/psychopath magnificently portrayed by young Vishal Jethwa. Kudos to Team Mardaani. 4/5. (sic)” and yet another shared, “Just watched #Mardaani2 . Shivani Shivaji Roy again beats the ass of bastards. It is just a quick #Mardaani2Review . You can watch film but it can be made better. (sic)”
Check out Twitter’s reaction on Mardaani 2 here:
Mardaani series is one of the rare Hindi film series in which a female cop is shown as the protagonist without any unnecessary weaving of romance drama. The first part of the franchise was appreciated and with the second part, the team attempts to show an even more fearsome reality of the society. Featuring actor Rani Mukerji in the role of tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, the film is set in Rajasthan’s Kota this time. In the film, Rani’s cop character is chasing a beast-like murderer who first rapes young women brutally and then kills them.
Directed by Gopi Puthran and produced by YRF, Mardaani 2 hit the screens on December 13.