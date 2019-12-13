Hitting the cinema screens at a time when Dr Priyanka Reddy’s brutal rape and horrific murder news left the nation on the edge with angst and anger, Gopi Puthran-directorial Mardaani 2, starring Rani Mukerji as the tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy has succeeded in emerging as a winner. With the Twitterati declaring it as “YRF’s winner at hand”, Rani has been lauded for her acting and “delivering a masterpiece” while Gopi is being praised for “carrying the film on his shoulders”, which already looks like a blockbuster “hit”.

Maintaining the hype around the cop drama, Mardaani 2 producers Yash Raj Films had recently flooded the Internet with a plethora of new posters starring Rani, addressing some very important questions on rape since the movie deals with a similar plot. With the recent horrific murder of Dr Priyanka Reddy who was brutally raped before she was set on fire on the way back from work, the country was jolted into questioning law and order while dissing away lame excuses.

Taking to their respective Twitter handles, the netizens poured out immense praise for the YRF production. While one wrote, “Welcome Back Shivani Shivaji Roy . @gopiputhran Directed #Mardaani2 starring #RaniMukerji is the CLASSY one just like how #Mardaani was. Rani delievers the power packed performance. And so is #VishalJethwa, a dream debut for him. #Mardaani2Review @yrf @adityachopra_ (sic)”, another tweeted, “#india #bollywood #Mardaani2Review #RaniMukerji #vishaljethwa Rani Mukerji has delivered a power-packed performance as an IPS officer in charge to catch a teenage serial rapist/murderer/psychopath magnificently portrayed by young Vishal Jethwa. Kudos to Team Mardaani. 4/5. (sic)” and yet another shared, “Just watched #Mardaani2 . Shivani Shivaji Roy again beats the ass of bastards. It is just a quick #Mardaani2Review . You can watch film but it can be made better. (sic)”

Check out Twitter’s reaction on Mardaani 2 here:

Welcome Back Shivani Shivaji Roy .@gopiputhran Directed #Mardaani2 starring #RaniMukerji is the CLASSY one just like how #Mardaani was. Rani delievers the power packed performance. And so is #VishalJethwa, a dream debut for him. #Mardaani2Review @yrf @adityachopra_ — Keval Asher (@asherkeval) December 13, 2019

#india #bollywood #Mardaani2Review #RaniMukerji #vishaljethwa

Rani Mukerji has delivered a power-packed performance as an IPS officer in charge to catch a teenage serial rapist/murderer/psychopath magnificently portrayed by young Vishal Jethwa. Kudos to Team Mardaani. 4/5. pic.twitter.com/KSKtU8WCAq — Mehul Shah (@MehulSh38349456) December 13, 2019

Just watched #Mardaani2 . Shivani Shivaji Roy again beats the ass of bastards. It is just a quick #Mardaani2Review . You can watch film but it can be made better. pic.twitter.com/qx6e8hDvMj — Dinesh Kumawat (@211981Dinesh) December 13, 2019

#Mardaani2:

ZORDAAR👊🔥 (almost) It’s all abt the SUPERLATIVE performances! #RaniMukerji slays as ShivaniRoy, this time with more of her sharp intelligence & calm composure. At 103 minutes, the realistic action, fine editing & good score; the tension keeps going #Mardaani2Review — N J (@Nilzrav) December 13, 2019

this movie made the day. everything from story to villian was perfectly placed. #Mardaani2Review — rupesh (@rupesh67873888) December 13, 2019

#Mardaani2Review interval is a disturbance when u r totally immerssed in enigmatic #RaniMukerji shivani roy, jinka kaam Logo ke ego problem handle karna nahi hai! Amazing! Exciting and thrilling film ! Detailed review wil b followed!! — neeru sharma (@nierusharma) December 13, 2019

#RaniMukerji is in incredible form man! I loved her in Mardaani and she is even better and powerful in #Mardaani2 👏🏻

What an amazing performance, easily one of her bests. Also the BEST Actress awards BELONG TO her! Just WOOW! 😍❤#Mardaani2Review — Saniya Pathan 🇮🇳❤ (@saaniisweet) December 12, 2019

Mardaani series is one of the rare Hindi film series in which a female cop is shown as the protagonist without any unnecessary weaving of romance drama. The first part of the franchise was appreciated and with the second part, the team attempts to show an even more fearsome reality of the society. Featuring actor Rani Mukerji in the role of tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, the film is set in Rajasthan’s Kota this time. In the film, Rani’s cop character is chasing a beast-like murderer who first rapes young women brutally and then kills them.

Directed by Gopi Puthran and produced by YRF, Mardaani 2 hit the screens on December 13.