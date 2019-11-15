The revenge drama Marjaavaan starring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh which has hit the theatres today has been leaked online by piracy site Tamilrockers. The Milap Zaveri film is an action entertainment film and has received good reviews so far. The audience has applauded Tara Sutaria and Ritesh Deshmukh’s acting. However, the leakage of the film might affect the film’s box office collection.

Marjaavaan which is a sequel of crime-thriller Ek Villain also features Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh. It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Krishan Kumar along with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani.

However, this is not the first time that they have leaked a film. Earlier, films such as Bala, Terminator: Dark Fate, Bypass Road, Ujda Chaman, Housefull 4, The Sky is Pink, Aruvam, Chhichhore, JudgeMentall Hai Kya, Super 30, Kabir Singh, Raatchasi, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Pakkiri, X-Men Dark Phoenix, Sacred Games 2, Mission Mangal, Saaho, Nerkonda Paarvai, Kabir Singh too suffered from piracy.

Recently, Producers Guild of India came up with a press release to curb piracy. As per the press note, anybody who is involved in piracy has to face three years of a jail term or a fine of Rs 10 lakh or both. The note reads, “Cabinet approves an amendment to Cinematograph Act, 1952. If anyone involved in this has to face 3 years jail term or fine of ₹ 10 lakh or both.”

This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such a website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film. It is an illegal offence to even download the film and watch the pirated version.